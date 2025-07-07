Arab Finance: Contact Creditech, the digital consumer finance arm of Contact Financial Holding, has partnered with online payment platform Kashier to integrate its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service into Kashier’s payment system, as per an emailed press release.

The move aims to expand ContactNow’s digital presence while offering customers more flexible installment-based payment options.

The partnership supports Contact’s broader strategy to enhance its digital services and respond to increasing demand for technology-driven financial tools in Egypt.

The ContactNow app provides a range of digital financing solutions designed to support everyday purchases.

Through this collaboration, users will have access to installment plans through Kashier’s payment gateway, in line with Egypt’s transition toward digital and cashless payment systems.

The initiative also reflects Contact’s focus on financial inclusion and digital adoption, as consumer preferences continue to evolve toward more accessible and tech-integrated payment options.