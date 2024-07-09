UAE: Network International, a leading digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa, has partnered with Policybazaar.ae to offer affordable insurance policies to Network International’s merchants.

The partnership enables Merchants to purchase insurance through the Network Expense Hub, a real-time payment and expense tracking portal, at zero fees, according to a press release.

This hub provides enhanced data solutions, value-added services, and an intuitive dashboard for expense management, real-time transaction visibility, flexible payment options, and effortless multi-beneficiary payments.

Ronen Spivak, Group Head of Value-Added Services (VAS) – Acquiring, at Network, said: “The Network Expense Hub is a remarkable tool for making easier, transparent, and secure business expenses. We have added yet another critical service for merchants, to protect their business from risk by partnering with Policybazaar.ae.”

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, UAE at Policy Bazaar, stated: "Our partnership with Network International marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance the SME Insurance ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we will showcase our superior SME Insurance solution, enabling completely digital end-to-end online transactions.”

Network International serves around 60,000 merchants in the UAE and over 120,000 across the region, covering sectors such as high-end retail, hospitality, electronics, jewellery, and hypermarkets. These merchants will benefit from the new instant payment solution.

In April 2024, Network International signed an exclusive five-year processor agreement with KamelPay to help the company meet the goal of expanding payroll, commercial, and credit card segments in the UAE.

