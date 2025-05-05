Qatar - Total domestic credit in Qatar’s banking sector increased by 5.5% to QR1.32tn in March compared to the same period last year, according to QCB.



Latest banking sector indicators provided by Qatar Central Bank showed that total domestic deposits with commercial banks’ assets increased by 1.9% to QR857.1bn in March compared to the same period last year.



The total assets of commercial banks in the country increased 4.4% year-on-year to QR2.07tn in March.



On the other hand, broad money supply (M2) decreased 0.5% year-on-year to QR739bn in March. QCB noted.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Doha