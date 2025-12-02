Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar, AlRayan Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance financial accessibility for Media City Qatar’s licensed companies.

The agreement aims to provide comprehensive banking support to the companies and professionals operating within Media City Qatar, ensuring efficient and tailored financial services that enable growth and collaboration.

Under the agreement, AlRayan Bank will explore opportunities to establish banking services for more than 300 licensed companies operating within Media City Qatar.

A dedicated point of contact will support companies and employees with onboarding and account-related matters.

Beyond banking, both parties will collaborate on innovation and ESG initiatives, providing industry expertise and contributing to knowledge and thought leadership within Qatar’s media and technology ecosystem.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Our collaboration with AlRayan Bank reinforces Media City Qatar’s commitment to building the right infrastructure and enabling environment for our licensed companies and professionals to succeed. Strengthening access to financial services is a vital step in empowering businesses to grow and innovate, while contributing to Qatar’s position as a regional hub for media, technology, and creative excellence.”

Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa Group Chief Executive Officer at AlRayan Bank, added: “This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar’s economic development and fostering innovation across key sectors.

By working with a range of financial institutions, Media City Qatar is ensuring that its licensed companies have access to banking solutions that address their diverse business needs.

Media City Qatar continues to foster innovation, collaboration, and excellence across the media industry, contributing to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

