Pakistani lender Bank Al Habib Ltd has announced the closure of its Kenyan operations after seven years in the country for undisclosed reasons.

The bank said in a public notice on May 5 that it will close down its representative office in Nairobi on May 15, 2025 as part of its broader global restructuring plan aimed at improving operational efficiency.

The central bank has endorsed the exit.“Bank Al Habib Limited (BAHL) hereby notifies its customers the general public, stakeholders, and all interested parties that BAHL shall close down its Representative Office in Kenya with effect from May 15 2025. This follows approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on April 30, 2025, in line with the Banking Act (Cap. 488, laws of Kenya) and Prudential Guidelines issued thereafter,” the lender said in the notice.“Closure of the Representative Office follows a strategic review undertaken by the Board of Directors of BAHL and is part of a broader global restructuring initiative aimed at consolidating international operations and improving overall operational efficiency. Accordingly, BAHL shall terminate its presence in Kenya and ceases all its operations effective May 15, 2025.”The lender opened a representative office in Nairobi in April 18, 2018, with a plan explore business opportunities in Kenya and the wider East and Central African region as part of the its long-term global expansion strategy.

The representative office in Kenya marked its Africa entry.

Authorised representative offices serve as marketing and liaison offices for their parent banks and affiliates and are not permitted to undertake banking business.

Outside Pakistan, Bank Al Habib has a presence in Bahrain, Seychelles, China, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates.

