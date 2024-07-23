Egyptian fintech MNT-Halan has raised $157.5 million in a new funding round to fuel its expansion beyond the North African country.

The fresh capital has been secured from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Development Partners International (DPI), Lorax Capital Partners, Apis Partners, Lunate and GB Corp., the company announced on LinkedIn.

IFC contributed $40 million to the funding round, while the rest of the funds came from the other investors, a separate report from Fintech Global said.

“This funding is an important milestone in achieving our goals for strategic growth and geographic expansion,” the company said.

The latest investment round brings the company’s total to $677.5 million over the last two years.

MNT-Halan offers business and consumer loans, payroll lending and buy now, pay later options to shoppers.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)