SINGAPORE - Saudi Aramco will supply full contractual volumes of crude to at least four Asian refiners in June, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The allocation comes after the world's top crude exporter hiked June prices for most grades to Asia to their highest in five months, underscoring robust demand this summer.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)