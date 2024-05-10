The Biden administration is set to announce new China tariffs next week that target strategic sectors including electric vehicles, batteries and solar equipment, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The full announcement, scheduled for Tuesday, is also expected to largely maintaining existing levies, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The measures could invite retaliation from China at a time of heightened tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

In 2022, President Joe Biden launched a review of the Trump-era policy under Section 301 of the U.S. trade law. Last month, he called for sharply higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese metal products.

The Biden administration has also been pressuring neighboring Mexico to prohibit China from selling its metal products to the United States indirectly from there.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)



