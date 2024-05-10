The Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Sérgio Pimenta will visit Egypt from May 11th to 13th to discuss IFC’s keenness on backing Egypt’s development goals via boosting private sector participation in the economy, as per an emailed press release.

During his visit to Cairo, Pimenta will meet with key government officials, private sector representatives, and development partners to identify new opportunities for further economic growth in support of Egypt’s Asset Monetization Program.

He will also take part in IFC Day in Egypt, a high-level forum showcasing opportunities and challenges the country face in its dynamic economic journey and how IFC can help.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly will be attending the event scheduled on May 12th, along with Minister of International Cooperation and Governor of Egypt at the World Bank Group Rania Al Mashat and Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid.

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait and the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Hassan Abdalla, along with leading figures from the private sector and development institutions, will be also attending this event.

On the sidelines of IFC Day, Pimenta will also sign agreements aimed at supporting key sectors, including the finance sector, fintech, healthcare, and more.

It is worth noting that IFC has invested and mobilized approximately $9 billion in projects in Egypt since 1975, holding an advisory portfolio amounting to $26.8 million.

