Asia stocks rally on renewed global rate cut optimism
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.66%
Dollar nurses losses after another set of soft jobs data
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was trading at 155.39 yen
Gold set for weekly gain on US rate-cut hopes
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,347.98 per ounce
Oil prices up on stronger Chinese data, Middle East conflict
Brent futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.24 a barrel
US Stocks: Dow closes up to make it seven in a row, as jobs data boosts rate-cut hopes
The S&P 500 gained 26.41 points, or 0.51%, to 5,214.08 points
Robinhood shares gain as retail trading rebound powers record quarter
Robinhood shares pared premarket gains and were last up 2%
