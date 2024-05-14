Asia shares hit 15-month high as traders wait for CPI

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed slightly

Gold prices flat ahead of key US inflation data

Spot gold was steady at $2,335.93 per ounce

Dollar drifts as traders eye US inflation data; frail yen in focus

All eyes this week will be on the consumer price index on Wednesday which is expected to show core CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month in April

Oil prices tick up on tighter supply outlook

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 18 cents to $79.30 a barrel

Tim Draper leads $3.5mln funding round for six-employee startup behind bitcoin lending

Decentralized firms allow peer-to-peer transactions without the need for an intermediary

US Stocks: S&P 500 barely changes as investors hold tight ahead of inflation data

GameStop rallies, sparks gains in other meme stocks

