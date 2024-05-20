Most stock markets in the Gulf slipped on Monday amid political uncertainty in the region after Iran's president died in a helicopter crash and Saudi Arabia's crown prince postponed a trip to Japan, citing issues with the king's health.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.6% with most of its constituents posting losses, led by IT, real estate and finance stocks. Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender, slipped 2% and Saudi Basic Industries, one of the world's biggest petrochemical companies, declined 2.3%.

The Qatari benchmark index eased 0.3%, pressured by a 1.2% drop in Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender and a 0.5% loss in Industries Qatar. Meanwhile, Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 2 billion riyals ($548.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, down from 19.7 billion riyals a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index fell marginally with conglomerate International Holding Company shedding 0.4%, while emirate's largest developer, Aldar Properties climbed 3.5%.

Among other gainers, ADNOC Distribution and ADNOC Logistics rose 1.7% and 3.8%, respectively, after their parent company, oil major Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it had acquired an 11.7% stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande liquefied natural gas export facility in Texas and entered a supply agreement.

Dubai's benchmark index was little changed as gains in real estate, communications and industry offset losses in utilities, consumer discretionary and finance stocks. The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 2.3%, while National Central Cooling and Emirates NBD , the emirate's largest lender, dropped 5.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was down 0.3% after two straight sessions of gains with Eastern Company dropping 4.8% and El Sewedy Electric falling 2.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.6% to 12,125

KUWAIT lost 0.4% to 7,811

QATAR was down 0.3% to 9,677

EGYPT lost 0.3% to 27,229

BAHRAIN added 0.1% to 2,018

OMAN Closed

ABU DHABI lost 0.04% to 9,038

DUBAI ended flat at 4,067

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Vijay Kishore)