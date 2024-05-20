Local stock markets attracted liquidity exceeding AED1.4 billion at the close of today's trading, with International Holding Company (IHC) and Emaar Properties leading the trades.

According to market data, the liquidity was distributed as AED1.008 billion in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AED405.4 million in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), after trading 377 million shares through the execution of more than 26,100 transactions.

The market capitalisation of listed stocks reached AED3.48 trillion at the end of today's session, distributed as AED2.79 trillion for stocks listed on the ADX and AED688.7 billion for stocks listed on the DFM.