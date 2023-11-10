Dubai: — Media One Hotel proudly introduces two exceptional individuals who are set to elevate the hotel's guest experiences and its marketing efforts. Jan Majerski, the newly appointed Hotel Operations Manager, brings extensive hospitality experience, while Iman Syami, Head of Marketing & Communications, is a dynamic marketing professional.

With a diverse range of regional and international experiences in hospitality under his belt, Jan Majerski becomes the newly appointed Hotel Operations Manager at the reputable Media One Hotel in Dubai. From his early career aspirations to his impressive journey in the industry, Jan's background is marked by his dedication to excellence.

Jan initiated his career in hospitality management at National Louis University in Poland, where he completed a bachelor's degree in Hotel Management and a master's degree in business administration. His rapid ascent in the industry saw him progress from housekeeping to the role of Front Office Supervisor at renowned hotels, including the Hyatt Regency in Birmingham and the Hyatt Andaz in London.

Jan's journey led him to the Middle East, where he excelled in various roles at prestigious properties, including Guest Services Manager at Beach Rotana, Rotana Hotels and Resorts, where he was named Manager of the Year in 2016. He furthered his experience at Rove Hotel at World Trade Center and worked with notable hospitality brands such as Millennium Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

Now, as the Hotel Operations Manager at Media One Hotel, Jan oversees the hotel's daily activities, ensuring every guest leaves highly impressed and ready to plan their next visit. He is also responsible for the property's financial performance, seeking opportunities to drive revenues across various areas, from F&B and nightlife to hospitality and lifestyle experiences.

Iman Syami, a dynamic marketing professional, brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, with a career spanning back to 2013. Gaining extensive experience in marketing roles within the hospitality industry, Iman comes from a humble start in Malaysia to now overseeing all marketing activities at Media One and its on-site restaurants and event spaces.

One of Iman’s most notable first positions was as the Cluster E-commerce and Digital Marketing Executive for Park Regis Hotels from 2016 to 2018. During her tenure, she learned to successfully implement digital marketing strategies, resulting in increased brand visibility and revenue growth. After a two-year stint, she accepted the role of PR & Marketing Manager for Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay from 2018 to 2021. In this role, she spearheaded various public relations and marketing campaigns, achieving heightened brand awareness and positive media coverage, further enhancing the hotel's reputation.

From 2021 to 2023, she excelled in her roles as PR & Marketing Manager for SOL Properties Developments, overseeing a prestigious property such as The Dubai EDITION by Marriott, and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jaddaf.

Iman is now welcomed at Media One Hotel as she heads up the marketing department, where she manages a team of four and overlooks all the marketing activities for the hotel, four F&B venues, and the venues first multi-purpose event space, P7 Arena.

Iman's innovative spirit and ambition will be invaluable as she leads the marketing department at Media One Hotel. She is dedicated to reviving the hotel's brand and enhancing its reputation through unique and quirky marketing campaigns that make Media One stand out in the competitive market.

The addition of Jan Majerski and Iman Syami to the Media One Hotel team signals an exciting new chapter for the hotel, with their combined expertise in operations and marketing. Their dedication to excellence will undoubtedly contribute to the hotel's continued success.

