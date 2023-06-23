Dubai, UAE: Jumeirah Group, the luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has announced the appointment of Niamh O’Connell as its first Vice President of Wellbeing, Group and Corporate. The move is part of the Group’s renewed focus to elevate the wellness offering across its portfolio and craft distinctive experiences that meet the needs of today’s discerning luxury traveller.



With nearly three decades of experience in luxury wellness and hospitality across Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region, O’Connell will work alongside Jumeirah Group’s hotel and operations teams to craft an all-encompassing wellbeing strategy. This will include spa services, fitness offerings, longevity programmes, therapies, and holistic wellness as well as branding, design and programming.



Katerina Giannouka, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “The relationship our guests have with wellness and wellbeing today has transcended from isolated treatments offering a functional fix, to an all-encompassing guided approach to longevity, life balance and self-care. Niamh is a world class expert in this space and I’m delighted to have her join our team at Jumeirah Group as the Vice President of Wellbeing. This is a new role we deemed essential as we begin to invest strongly in advancing our wellbeing offering through new concepts, therapies and partnerships, designed to enrich the life and wellness experience of our guests while staying at Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.”



O’Connell boasts an impressive track record in leading award-winning global teams recognised for their innovation and service excellence. Prior to joining Jumeirah Group, she held senior roles at Hyatt International Hotels & Resorts, and most recently, was the Group Vice President at Rosewood Hotel Group, where she was responsible for the strategic development of wellness and brand Experience. Recognised for her strategic brand vision and consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences, O’Connell has developed an outstanding reputation for creating unique touchpoints across the guest journey.



Commenting on her new role, O’Connell said: “It is a true privilege to join Jumeirah Group at this pivotal moment in the brand's journey. Over the past three years, a remarkable shift in the landscape of wellbeing has been witnessed, and now the industry stands on the brink of an exhilarating transformation. I look forward to inspiring a new approach to wellbeing across our hotels and resorts, guided by the principles of lifelong learning, longevity, and inclusivity. By adopting this approach, my aim is to ensure we empower our guests to enhance their physical and emotional wellbeing through sustainable wellness practices."



From stunning island sanctuaries in Bali, Maldives, and the Mediterranean to in-city getaways in London and China, and award-winning spas across the Middle East including the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, wellness seekers can embark on curated journeys of self-discovery and rejuvenation in serene environments. Created to encompass all the elements that define a person’s lifestyle – nutrition, exercise and fitness, alternative therapies, traditional spa treatments, as well as mind and body therapies – Jumeirah’s global wellness offering allows for positive lifestyle-change through a selection of personalised treatments and experiences.

For more information about Jumeirah Group, please visit www.jumeirah.com.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500 key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with ten featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

www.jumeirah.com

