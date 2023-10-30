Manama, Bahrain – Informa Markets, the world's leading exhibition organiser, has announced the promotion of Mohammed Ebrahim to the position of General Manager. With 16 years of experience at the company, Mohammed has served in various roles within the operations and exhibition management departments in Bahrain, overseeing notable events such as Jewellery Arabia, Scent Arabia, The Autumn Fair, The Middle East Oil & Gas Show, and The Kuwait Oil & Gas Show.

In his new role, Mohammed Ebrahim will assume responsibility for the overall management and operation of the company. This includes formulating and implementing strategic plans, monitoring financial performance, and overseeing the day-to-day activities of all departments.

Peter Hall, President of Informa Markets, EMEA, expressed his confidence in Mohammed's abilities, stating, "Mohammed Ebrahim is a highly experienced and respected leader in the exhibition industry. He brings extensive knowledge, market insight, strong relationships with key stakeholders, and strategic acumen. I am confident that Mohammed will propel our business to new heights of growth and success in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Under Mohammed's leadership, the company expects continued success, as he has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and managing complex operations. His appointment as General Manager is a reflection of his commitment to the exhibition industry and his dedication to achieving the goals of Informa Markets' clients.

In response to his promotion, Mohammed Ebrahim expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "I am honoured to be promoted to the position of General Manager at Informa Markets. I am deeply passionate about the exhibition industry, and I am committed to helping our clients reach their business objectives. I look forward to working with the talented team at Informa Markets Bahrain to provide outstanding exhibition management services of the highest quality."

With his extensive experience and reputation as a respected leader in the exhibition industry, Mohammed Ebrahim is poised to excel in his new role and lead Informa Markets Bahrain to further growth and continued success. His dedication to operations management, client relationships, and exceptional customer service make him an invaluable asset to the company and the exhibition industry as a whole.

