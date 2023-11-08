Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigeration solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Hasan Onder as President of the Daikin Middle East and Africa Region in addition to his responsibility in Türkiye and CIS regions. He has served as the CEO of Daikin Türkiye since 2011 and in his expanded role, Hasan Onder will also assume the role of President of Daikin Middle East and Africa, covering a wide geographic scope as part of Daikin's emerging markets expansion strategy.

Hasan Onder started as an entrepreneur in 1999 by establishing Airfel in Türkiye HVAC market. In 2001, Airfel merged with Sanko Holding, one of the most prominent conglomerates in Turkey, and became one of the leading HVAC manufacturers and distributor companies in the country. Onder was selected as Türkiye's "Most Successful Young General Manager" in Capital Magazine's "Road to Success" competition in 2008. Following Daikin's acquisition of Airfel in 2011, Onder has been at the helm of Daikin Türkiye and CIS countries for 12 years. Under his stewardship, Daikin Türkiye's Euro-based turnover surged by a remarkable 520% since 2011, securing top positions in prominent industry rankings, including 113th in the 2022 Türkiye's Top 500 Industrial Enterprises List.

Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa Region said: ‘’Daikin has established a commanding presence in the global market, solidifying its leadership position across most regions. Our goal is to achieve unrivaled leadership in emerging markets, building upon our successes in Türkiye and the CIS countries. At the same time, we continue to remain at the forefront of technological advancements, offering energy-efficient heating-cooling solutions for both individuals and businesses. Additionally, our work across the region will be steered by our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, encapsulated in our Daikin FUSION 25 strategy, and our Environmental Vision targeting net zero carbon emission by 2050.”

About Daikin

Daikin Industries is the global leader in developing and manufacturing advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration products (HVAC-R) and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in Japan in 1924, the company strives to combine expertise and experience to create new innovative technologies by anticipating the future requirements of customers and society. Daikin has evolved over nearly 100 years to employ 96,000 people with 117 production bases and operations in more than 170 countries worldwide.

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions.

More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

Media contacts

Taleih Halaby – Regional Marketing Manager – Daikin Middle East and Africa

Mail: halaby.t@daikinmea.com

Selma Lakhoua – Regional PR and Marketing Specialist – Daikin Middle East and Africa

Mail: lakhoua.s@daikinmea.com

Ronak Thakkar - Account Director – FleishmanHillard Middle East (Omnicom Public Relations Group)

Mail: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com