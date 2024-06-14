UAE - Huawei has inaugurated its latest Exclusive Service Centre in Dubai, marking a milestone in enhancing customer service and support. The opening event, held on June 7, was a resounding success, drawing Huawei fans and distinguished guests for an evening of celebration, prizes, and exclusive services.

The highlight of the evening was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, officiated by Peak Yin, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, alongside VIP guests Maryam bin Theneya Second Deputy Speaker Federal National Council and Sheikha Dr Alia Humaid Al Qassimi.

Yin said: “At Huawei, we always prioritise consumer engagement. The relationship we have built with our UAE customers goes beyond transactions. We have a deeper bond with our customers. We hope that our new Exclusive Service Centre will become a place for consumers and technology enthusiasts to come together and experience Huawei’s latest advancements in consumer technology."

The new service centre is situated in the heart of Al Karama - Al Fattan Park View Tower, the Ground floor, Shop No 4, opposite the iconic Dubai Frame. In addition to customer and repair services, a team of Huawei Experience Consultants is available to advise consumers about products. These staff members come from diverse backgrounds and bring unique strengths and experiences, sharing their interests and hobbies with customers while providing suggestions and technical support. The centre is open daily from 10 AM to 7PM.

