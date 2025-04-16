Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced its collaboration with Manara, the social impact technology talent startup, for launching an ambitious initiative aimed at training 2,500 software engineers across the region on cloud skills.

The project will see an investment of $3.6 million over two years by AWS.

With a shared commitment to fostering innovation and driving social change at scale, AWS and Manara are teaming up to upskill the top software engineers, data scientists, and AI engineers in this region with cloud and AI skills. Both companies believe this region is poised to become a major technology hub in the coming decade. AWS also recently announced a $5.3 billion investment in Saudi Arabia.

"The Middle East is poised to become the next frontier for technology talent, and Manara is at the forefront of this movement," said Iliana Montauk, Founder and CEO of Manara. "Through our collaboration with AWS, we are doubling down on our commitment to accelerate the development of top tech talent across MENA with the skills and resources they need to succeed in today's digital economy."

Founded in Silicon Valley by two visionary female entrepreneurs, Manara has quickly emerged as a leading force in the region's tech community, backed by top investors including Y Combinator, Seedcamp, Precursor Ventures, Neo Capital, and notable figures such as Reid Hoffman, Eric Ries, Marc Benioff, Paul Graham, and Jessica Livingston. Manara's mission is not only to bridge the gap between top tech talent and global opportunities but also to champion diversity and inclusion, particularly among women throughout the region.

Antonio Alonso Lopez, Director of Partner Management, EMEA, AWS, said: “AWS is committed to providing learners and organisations with high-quality training and certifications to build and validate cloud skills. Together with outstanding partners like Manara, we are equipping communities with the expertise required to pursue careers in cloud computing and capitalize on the tremendous opportunity that generative AI represents. We look forward to working together to cultivate the next generation of cloud professionals in MENA.”

The joint initiative will focus on providing 2,500 software engineers with training in cloud computing and AWS services to equip them with the skills needed to thrive in today's tech-driven economy. The training will be delivered through Manara’s proprietary education technology platform. Engineers will receive AWS Certifications and pathways to meaningful employment opportunities, a statement said. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).