MAKKAH — The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association has upgraded its volunteer services for Hajj pilgrims, utilizing technology to improve guidance and support for those who may become lost in the holy sites.



This integration is in cooperation with various governmental entities, ensuring comprehensive service provision around the clock.



Transitioning from amateur practices to a more professional approach, the Scouts Association has equipped approximately 4,200 volunteers across ten camps with advanced navigational tools and intensive field training. These volunteers utilize over a million electronic navigational maps, which are available for download on smart devices, to assist lost pilgrims effectively.



Sayyad Al-Wadaei, Assistant Leader of Arafat Camp for Surveying and Guidance, shared insights with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) about the rigorous preparation process. The camps engage in a 12-day training regime focusing on map training, review, and verification to ensure the services provided are both high-quality and precise.



The scouts' efforts are not limited to guidance; they also play a vital role in supporting hospitalized patients, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups. The association has developed electronic guidance programs accessible through smartphones via their official website, enhancing their reach and effectiveness.



Additionally, innovative services include roaming guidance, where scouts use information from pilgrims' bracelets to aid those separated from their groups and utilize the association's website to post pictures of lost children, facilitating faster reunification with their families.

