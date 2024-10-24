New Delhi, India – India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched a new system that blocked around 13.5mn fake phone calls in just 24 hours. This system aims to stop cybercriminals from tricking people by using fake Indian phone numbers in calls that actually come from abroad.

The new system was introduced by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar. It works by identifying and blocking calls where the caller pretends to use an Indian phone number but is really calling from outside the country. These fake calls have often been used for scams, where criminals pretend to be government officials, threaten arrests, or claim your phone service will be disconnected.

The DoT, together with mobile networks, has created this system to protect people from such fraud. In the first 24 hours, about 90% of these international fake calls were successfully stopped before reaching mobile users.

“With this system in place, people in India should see a big drop in these fake calls,” said a statement released by the DoT.

The system also tackles a growing problem where criminals use advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI) to trick people. For example, scammers can use AI to clone someone’s voice and then pretend to be that person in order to ask friends or family for money. This new tool will help prevent these types of scams and make phone calls safer for everyone in India.

