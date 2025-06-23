Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports rose to 5.2 million tons during the first half (H1) of 2025, according to figures released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

Citrus fruits and potatoes topped the list of exported crops, maintaining their position as key contributors to Egypt’s agricultural trade.

Exports of citrus reached approximately 1.8 million tons, while potato exports stood at 1.2 million tons.

Fresh onion exports totaled around 168,000 tons, followed by exports of fresh and dried beans with 136,000 tons and tomatoes with 103,000 tons.

Other leading export crops included grapes, strawberries, garlic, guava, and pomegranates, reflecting the breadth of Egypt’s agricultural portfolio.