RIYADH — Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Fahad Al-Jalajel, launched a licensing initiative aimed at facilitating the use of medical software in digital health for diagnosis, treatment, and medical decision-making.



The launch ceremony took place during the Global Health Exhibition 2024 in Riyadh on Tuesday, and was attended by the CEO of the SFDA, Dr. Hisham Aljadhey.



The SFDA's initiative seeks to support investment and industry in the realm of medical device and supply software, enabling innovators, research centers, and investors to introduce modern technologies in Saudi Arabia without the necessity of establishing physical factories. Additionally, it aims to enhance digital diagnosis and treatment mechanisms.



Medical software has become an essential tool in healthcare for diagnosis, treatment, and decision-making processes.



The SFDA’s new licensing initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements while ensuring that services meet the highest quality standards.

