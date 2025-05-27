Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, inaugurated its Middle East Regional HQ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Landed in the region less than three years ago, this marks a significant milestone in Globant's geographical expansion and its ambition to be at the heart of digital reinvention in the Middle East through cutting-edge AI solutions and digital customer experiences powered by the cultural insight and expertise of local talent.

Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant said: ¨Reinvention is Globant's core identity. Through the opening of our new Middle East headquarters in Riyadh, we have the honor of applying our talent to be a part of Saudi Arabia's reinvention story as well. Since our first executive visit less than three years ago, we’ve seen first-hand the promise of the Kingdom’s vibrant and young talent and how it can be the engine for growth in its new and innovative economy.”

The digital transformation market in the Middle East is experiencing substantial development. Globant’s revenue in the Middle East & APAC grew by 84.4% year-over-year in Q1-25.

In this growing landscape for digital initiatives, now with a dedicated hub, Globant aims to accelerate AI-driven innovation for leading public and private organizations in key verticals such as Media and Entertainment, Travel and Leisure, Financial Services, and Gaming, among others. In order to seamlessly offer AI-first solutions as, for example, models where experts supervise agentic workflows, Globant will train talented local IT professionals with best-in-class AI courses to support their development as AI Architects and AI Engineers.

Federico Pienovi, CEO & CBO of New Markets at Globant said: “This new hub will allow us to better serve leading organizations in the region, leveraging our expertise in AI, data, and cloud technologies across diverse sectors. As our Centre of Excellence evolves we will be able to export best practices and even talent globally invigorating Saudi Arabia as a global technology hub.”

Mamdouh Aldoubayan, Managing Director for MENA at Globant, added: “Today, we have taken a step forward in our journey to drive change and foster a future where technology and human progress go hand in hand. Riyadh's vibrant tech ecosystem presents an unparalleled opportunity for us to showcase our leadership in driving digital transformation and contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030, fostering local talent, and building enduring partnerships."

An immersive Playground built into the new HQ

Located in Building 1.15 KAFD, Globant’s new headquarters also includes Globant’s third global "Playground" — an immersive, open space designed to bring Middle East tech leaders closer to the future of innovation. Following its successful rollouts in São Paulo and Los Angeles, this new Playground offers hands-on experiences that blend innovation with the excitement of sports, AI, and customer engagement. Among other experiences, visitors can step into "The Perfect Pit Stop," a sci-fi VR challenge where teams collaborate as a Formula 1 pit crew; or test their skills with dynamic basketball and soccer simulators. – TradeArabia News Service

