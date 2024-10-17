Taiba Investments, a leading hospitality and real estate firm in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of a new phase in its digital transformation journey in partnership with Trax Group.

This step is part of Taiba Investments' strategy to enhance operational efficiency and adopt the latest digital technologies to support sustainable growth and meet the aspirations of its customers in both local and global markets.

The partnership aims to enable Taiba Investments with data-driven decision-making capabilities, contributing to improved business performance and enhanced operational efficiency. Through this partnership with Trax Group, Taiba Investments will further strengthen its digital transformation efforts, supporting its expansion goals and enhancing its competitive edge in the Saudi market.

Operational performance

Sultan Al-Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investments, said: “We are committed to advancing our digital transformation in line with our expansion strategy, boosting our operational performance, and supporting our future goals for sustainable growth. We are confident that Trax Group’s expertise will help us build a more integrated business structure, support our growth opportunities, and meet the needs of our partners.”

Raed Al Tayar, Chairman of Trax Group, added: “We are excited to partner with Taiba Investments on this transformative journey. We believe that combining our deep understanding of business operations with cutting-edge digital solutions will ultimately lead to remarkable success.”

Ahmed Maghraby, CEO of Trax Group, said: “Our collaboration with Taiba Investments reflects our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. This initiative will not only modernise their processes but also position Taiba Investments for sustainable growth in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Ali Al-Hamed, Senior General Manager of Information Technology at Taiba Investment Company, said: “This project comes as part of our comprehensive digital strategy, which aims to benefit from the latest technical solutions, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and advanced data management systems. Through this transformation, we seek to build a flexible and modern work environment that supports innovation and enhances the team’s capabilities to achieve excellence in performance and serve our customers in the best possible way.”

