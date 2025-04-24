Riyadh: The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship (CODE), affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), announced the launch of the third annual “Tech Founders” program.



The initiative is under the Human Capability Development Program, aimed at supporting and empowering founders of technology startups to grow and expand into new markets.



The program aims to enhance advanced entrepreneurial skills through a 15-week series of training camps, international incubation, and digital incentives. It includes practical workshops on scaling tech startups; interactive sessions with global experts, investors, and decision-makers; and participation in international tech conferences.



The third edition of the program will be held in London and Singapore, two strategic locations offering opportunities for global expansion and connections with leading innovation ecosystems.



The program is structured into three main phases: one-week training camps, a six-week international incubation in global cities, and an eight-week digital incentives phase to support project sustainability and growth.



CODE invited all founders of tech startups interested in joining the program to register through its website: https://t.co/rZKX4fdkm6