RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher has processed a total of 33,644,074 electronic transactions via its Absher Individuals and Absher Business platforms during March 2025.



Of the total, 31,504,684 transactions were conducted via the Absher Individuals platform. These included 24,105,114 document reviews through the digital wallet service, available to citizens, residents, and visitors through the Absher app. The Absher Business platform recorded 2,139,390 transactions.



The General Directorate of Public Security carried out 2,694,362 transactions during the same period, including 2,606,512 transactions by the General Department of Traffic, 3,851,454 by the General Directorate of Passports, and 330,745 by the Ministerial Agency of Civil Affairs.



Among the public services offered through Absher Individuals, 69,732 reports were filed via the Absher Reports service, 66,277 requests were made for document delivery by post, and 1,604 general inquiries regarding fingerprints were processed.

