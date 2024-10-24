Fawry and Zoho Corp, a leading global technology company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the digitalization of Egyptian businesses, as per an emailed press release.

Under the MoU, Zoho will allocate up to $35 million in wallet credits to back Fawry’s extensive network of 70,000 businesses, empowering them to adopt digital tools that boost operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

This partnership underlines both companies’ commitment to advancing Egypt's digital economy and supporting local enterprises with cutting-edge technological solutions.

“Partnering with Zoho allows us to expand our commitment to supporting local businesses by equipping them with cutting-edge technological tools to enhance their operations and drive growth. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering a digitally empowered business ecosystem in Egypt,” Head of Business Development at Fawry Mohamed Kamel said.

“By partnering with Fawry in Egypt, we aim to take part in accelerating the nation's digitalization journey and equipping businesses with the tools they need to succeed,” Premanand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Growth, MEA at Zoho, commented.

