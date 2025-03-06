Egypt - Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, continued high-level discussions with global tech companies at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, aiming to attract new investments in Egypt’s outsourcing sector. His meetings also explored expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digital capacity building, and startup support.

During the event, Talaat met with Jacqueline Shi, Vice President of Huawei Cloud, alongside key Huawei executives. Talks centered on strengthening collaboration in cloud computing, AI applications, and workforce development. Progress was reviewed on Huawei’s ongoing partnership with Egypt’s National Telecommunication Institute, which provides advanced training for young talent in emerging technologies. The meeting was attended by Li Shi, President of Huawei for North, West, and Central Africa, and Benjamin Hou, CEO of Huawei Egypt, among other executives.

Talaat also visited the Huawei and Ericsson exhibition booths, where he explored the latest innovations in cloud computing, AI, and sustainable 5G advancements. During his visit to Ericsson, he met with Patrick Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of the Middle East and Africa, to discuss expanding digital capacity building, fostering innovation, and strengthening support for Egyptian startups. The conversation highlighted progress in the ministry’s partnership with Ericsson, particularly the role of the Ericsson Egypt AI Lab at the Digital Egypt Innovation Hub in Sultan Hussein Kamel Palace.

As part of efforts to position Egypt as a leading global outsourcing destination, Talaat held discussions with senior officials from several multinational companies. He met with Marco Hernanzanz, Executive Vice President of Salesforce for Southern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to explore the potential establishment of a research and development center in Egypt. Additionally, he invited European tech firm Celfocus to invest in Egypt and consider launching a digital skills academy. In a meeting with GreySkies CEO Ahmed Mokhtar, Talaat discussed the company’s plans to expand in Egypt and enhance its IT services for US-based clients.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt