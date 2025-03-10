Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting Sunday to review the progress made in implementing Egypt’s national digital transformation objectives.

During the meeting, Madbouly emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering government services electronically to improve citizen access and expedite procedures. He also underscored the importance of automating company establishment and licensing procedures, calling for a detailed plan with specific timelines to achieve full digitisation.

Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and other officials from relevant ministries and agencies attended the meeting.

Talaat presented an update on services available through the Egypt Digital platform, noting that services such as traffic violation inquiries are now exclusively offered through the platform. Preparations are underway to launch new, exclusive services on the platform, and efforts are in progress to digitise services currently requiring in-person visits, such as notarisation.

According to Talaat, these initiatives are being accompanied by efforts to improve digital infrastructure and ensure service continuity, with details of upcoming services to be presented to the Prime Minister soon.

Madbouly also highlighted the importance of following up on the Ministerial Committee for Social Justice’s decision regarding the Unified Services Card. He stressed the need for its immediate implementation in Port Said, with all necessary technical requirements in place to ensure the system’s success and benefit to citizens.

Talaat referenced a recent meeting with the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade regarding the Unified Support Services Card, which will be implemented throughout Port Said Governorate in accordance with the decisions of the Ministerial Committee for Social Justice. Cardholders will have access to health insurance, supply subsidies, social protection, and other services that can be managed and monitored via their smartphones, eliminating the need for a physical card.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology reaffirmed its collaboration with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade to streamline company establishment procedures by improving the efficiency of the existing system and fully automating business processes.

Officials from the Ministry of Investment and other relevant agencies provided an overview of their coordination efforts to digitise investor services through an electronic platform to facilitate procedures and achieve the government’s objectives.

