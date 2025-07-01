Egypt - Al Safy Group is investing $80m to expand its factory in 6th of October City, aiming to increase production capacity and meet rising demand for its high-tech product lines.

Global tech giant Xiaomi has chosen the facility to manufacture its smartphones and smart screens—reflecting confidence in Al Safy’s industrial capabilities and Egypt’s growing competitiveness in the technology sector.

Through this strategic partnership, Xiaomi is not only producing its devices in Egypt but also contributing to the country’s technological advancement, leveraging Egypt’s strategic location and ambitions as a regional hub.

Utilising one of the most advanced manufacturing infrastructures in the Middle East and Africa, Xiaomi is integrating global expertise with Egyptian efficiency at the Al Safy factory to produce a range of smart devices.

Diaa El Shaarawy, Chief Operating Officer of Al Safy Group, stated: “Our factory is aligned with the latest global manufacturing technologies through advanced infrastructure and diverse production lines. It currently operates 25 specialised lines, 19 of which are dedicated to Xiaomi. These include six lines for television screens with an annual capacity of 500,000 units, and 12 lines for smartphones with an annual output of up to 3 million units. We also operate a packaging line and are adding new lines for smartwatches, routers, advanced cameras, and headphones—further diversifying our production and responding to growing market needs.”

Islam Adel, General Manager of the Al Safy factory, said: “Al Safy not only keeps pace with global manufacturing standards—it surpasses them in many areas. We adhere to rigorous international quality benchmarks, supported by ORT labs for durability testing, precision testing of components and final products, and compliance with ISO certifications 9001, 14001, and 45001. These all reflect our commitment to excellence.”

As Xiaomi’s primary manufacturing partner in Egypt and the wider region, Al Safy produces smartphones and smart screens to the same quality standards as those manufactured in China. According to Adel, this localisation strategy has reduced import costs, enhanced the competitiveness of Egyptian-made tech products, and opened up new export markets across Africa and the Arab world through Egypt’s trade agreements.

Al Safy Group aims to position its facility as a regional industrial hub, capitalising on Egypt’s strategic geographic location and broad network of preferential trade agreements. The group continues to increase its investments and expand production lines—reinforcing Egypt’s role as a rising force in electronics manufacturing and advanced industries in the region.

