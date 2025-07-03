Arab Finance: Raya Electronics, a subsidiary of Raya Trade and part of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has expanded its partnership with technology company Lenovo to support Egyptian enterprises in transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11, as per a disclosure.

The initiative aims to enhance cybersecurity, operational efficiency, and digital preparedness.

Through its Enterprise Solutions division, Raya Electronics will offer Lenovo devices equipped with Windows 11, tailored to the needs of business clients in Egypt.

The collaboration also includes a set of services such as flexible financing options and technical support to help ensure business continuity.

The partnership is part of Raya Electronics’ broader efforts to contribute to the digital development of the enterprise sector in Egypt.