Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the collaboration will focus on distributing Kaspersky’s IoT Secure Gateway, powered by KasperskyOS, with an emphasis on critical sectors such as Smart Cities, Operational Technologies, Oil & Gas, Energy, and Manufacturing.

Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway (KISG) is a cutting-edge Cyber Immune solution, designed to safeguard data transmission between industrial and corporate networks while ensuring the security of IoT ecosystems. The solution operates in two modes: router mode, which includes advanced features like Network Address Translation (NAT) port forwarding and deep packet inspection (DPI) of industrial protocols, and data diode mode, which enables isolated execution of user applications.

Integrating seamlessly

KISG integrates seamlessly with Kaspersky Appicenter, supports centralised management through Kaspersky Security Centre and enables organisations to enhance their cybersecurity operations while optimising network infrastructure costs.

The KISG solution exemplifies the Cyber Immunity concept, wherein IT products are developed from the ground up using a Secure by Design methodology. This approach ensures “inherent” resistance to the majority of cyberattacks, making Cyber Immune solutions particularly valuable for industries requiring stringent cybersecurity, reliability, and predictability requirements.

"Internet of Things protection especially in industrial environments is an issue that might be not easy to address. Traditional measures may not be sufficient for IoT protection, hence specialised security solutions should be implemented. With our Cyber Immune solutions customers can protect their IoT suite and manage it through one centralised administration console,” commented Toufic Derbass, Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

“Collaboration with Scope underscores our shared vision of strengthening IoT cybersecurity across the Middle East. It also makes Cyber Immune solutions more available to organisations that need to address the increasing challenges within their critical infrastructures.”

Global marketing initiatives

As part of the MoU, Kaspersky and Scope Middle East will collaborate on global marketing initiatives and share their successes with enterprises, governments, and academic institutions across the region.

“In partnering with Kaspersky, we aim to address the growing demand for Cyber Immune IoT solutions, which are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of IoT and cybersecurity in the Middle East,” said Fadi AbuEkab, CEO and Founder, Scope Middle East. “As IoT technologies become increasingly integrated into critical sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and smart city infrastructure, the need for robust, reliable, and secure solutions has never been more urgent. Cyber Immune solutions represent a significant advancement in how we protect these interconnected systems from evolving cyber threats, which traditional cybersecurity measures may not be equipped to handle.”

"Through this partnership, we are not only enhancing our portfolio but also bringing world-class security technologies to our clients across the region, enabling them to mitigate risks and protect their operations from cyberattacks. The Middle East is rapidly advancing in digital transformation, and with that growth comes an increased attack surface for cybercriminals targeting critical infrastructures. Together with Kaspersky, we aim to ensure that organisations in the region can adopt IoT technologies with confidence, knowing that their assets are safeguarded by the most advanced cybersecurity measures available today.”

