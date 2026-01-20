K2, an Abu Dhabi Government-owned company specialising in autonomous and advanced mobility technologies, is making its first-ever participation at UMEX 2026, marking a significant milestone in its mission to advance next-generation autonomous solutions.

At the event, K2 is showcasing an autonomous surface vessel currently being tested in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety, resilience, and operational readiness.

The autonomous vessel on display reflects a strategic collaboration focused on real-world deployment and rigorous testing, with an emphasis on emergency response, maritime safety, and critical operations.

Through this initiative, K2 is demonstrating how locally developed autonomous systems can support civil defense missions, improve response times, and operate reliably in complex and demanding environments, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in applied autonomous innovation. In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority (ADCDA) and as part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s (SASC) strategy to support and enhance Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in intelligent mobility systems, K2 is testing an autonomous boat alongside ADCDA.

Sean Teo, Director Manager at K2, said, “Our debut at UMEX marks an important step for K2 as we move from development to real-world validation of autonomous systems. Collaborating with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority allows us to test our technology in mission-critical scenarios, ensuring it delivers tangible value where safety, reliability, and speed truly matter. This project reflects our commitment to building autonomous solutions that are not only innovative, but operationally ready and aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision for advanced public safety capabilities.”

Additionally, Team Kinetiz, K2’s autonomous racing team, is taking to the skies in A2RL Drone Championship.

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2 and Team Principal of Kinetiz, said, “It isn’t just a competition; it is a proving ground for innovation. The event challenges teams to move beyond theory and apply cutting-edge ideas in real-world conditions, where reliability, adaptability, and performance truly matter. By bringing together the brightest minds and most advanced systems, it draws out the best in everyone involved, encouraging collaboration, creativity, and relentless problem-solving. In doing so, it continuously pushes the boundaries of what autonomous technologies can achieve, accelerating their development and redefining their limits.”

Team Kinetiz have previously raced in A2RL’s autonomous racing league and won awards for best performance and first in the simulation race.