Etidal and Telegram removed nearly 98 million instances of extremist content and shut down 4,294 channels in 2025 as part of their ongoing cooperation to combat digital extremism, according to a joint press release.

The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) said the removals were carried out through a sustained partnership with the messaging platform, with results tracked on a quarterly basis throughout the year.

From January to March, the first quarter of 2025, the collaboration led to the removal of 16,062,667 instances of extremist content and the closure of 1,408 channels.

During the second quarter, from April to June, 30,846,485 pieces of extremist content were removed, while 1,254 channels used to disseminate extremist material were shut down.

In the third quarter, spanning July to September, authorities removed 28,495,947 instances of extremist content and closed 1,150 channels.

Between October and December, the fourth quarter of the year, 22,206,688 instances of extremist content were taken down, and 482 channels used for extremist propaganda activities were dismantled.

Etidal said the 2025 figures bring the total outcomes of its collaboration with Telegram since February 2022 to 258,307,577 removed instances of extremist content and the closure of 19,087 extremist channels.

A statement cited in the press release noted that the 2025 efforts alone resulted in the removal of 97.6 million instances of extremist material and the shutdown of 4,294 channels used to spread extremist ideology.

According to Etidal, the effectiveness of these efforts is supported by advanced software tools capable of classifying and detecting extremist content within six seconds of being published online, with an accuracy rate exceeding 80%.

The center added that its multidisciplinary research team is also developing analytical models to identify the geographical concentration of digital media platforms used by extremist groups, aiming to better understand and address online extremist activity.

