The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is participating in the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX 2026), the world-leading event for autonomous technologies, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 20th to 22nd January.

The event brings together a distinguished elite of government entities and global companies specialising in artificial intelligence, robotics, and unmanned aerial systems.

ADAFSA’s participation reflects its commitment to adopting cutting-edge innovations that advance the agriculture, livestock, and food safety sectors, while strengthening future readiness in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for digital transformation.

During the exhibition, ADAFSA is showcasing four flagship projects that highlight its strategic direction in deploying autonomous systems. The first project, Aerial Monitoring of Farms and Livestock Holdings, represents a qualitative leap in agricultural oversight. By using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Authority conducts precise aerial surveys across the Emirate. These technologies enable rapid access to remote areas, providing high-resolution visual data that empowers inspectors to make immediate, evidence-based decisions. This system also allows for the routine monitoring of agricultural and environmental violations, enhancing ADAFSA’s ability to respond swiftly to emergencies while protecting natural resources.

The second initiative, the Food Security Jahazeya Project, addresses global challenges within food supply chains. This project relies on smart systems and advanced predictive analytics to monitor production, consumption, and food stocks. By enabling proactive decision-making, the system ensures the continuity of food supplies during crises. It strengthens coordination with relevant stakeholders to maintain a sustainable strategic reserve, forming a key pillar of national food security and building a resilient food system capable of adapting to global variables.

Thirdly, the Visual Monitoring in Food Establishments project aims to elevate compliance through AI-driven visual monitoring. Smart cameras installed in production and storage areas continuously analyse operations and potential risks. These systems generate real-time reports that allow inspection teams to intervene immediately upon detecting irregularities, thereby strengthening food safety and protecting public health. This project also establishes a visual data repository that improves regulatory efficiency, aligning with ADAFSA’s drive towards full digital transformation.

The fourth showcase, the Advanced Agriculture 4.0 System, embodies ADAFSA’s vision for smart farming. It integrates agricultural robotics, sensors, and big-data analytics to modernise traditional methods. The system employs autonomous solutions that allow farmers to manage crops remotely, predicting agricultural needs and determining optimal irrigation and harvesting schedules. By reducing waste and improving resource efficiency, the project strengthens the sector’s resilience against climate challenges, serving as a global model for the future of sustainable agriculture.

Badr Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Engagement at ADAFSA, noted that UMEX 2026 provides a vital global platform to showcase the Authority’s efforts in harnessing advanced technologies to support agriculture and food safety.

He stated, “Our participation in UMEX 2026 reflects ADAFSA’s commitment to fostering innovation and adopting autonomous and AI‑driven solutions across all areas of our work. We are developing more efficient regulatory systems, enhancing food security readiness, and supporting the transition to smart agriculture. This aligns with the aspirations of our wise leadership and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation in agriculture and food safety.”

Al Shehhi added that ADAFSA aims, through its participation, to strengthen its institutional presence, build new partnerships with local and international entities, and highlight the role of autonomous technologies in supporting sustainable food security, while raising community awareness of the importance of innovation in advancing the agriculture and food sectors.