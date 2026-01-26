H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communications Technology Authority (SCTA), witnessed the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday morning at his office.

This memorandum outlines a collaborative effort among the parties to explore opportunities for establishing and operating data centers and advancing technological infrastructure projects in Sharjah. It emphasizes the development of actionable plans and cooperation to achieve the MoU's goals, facilitate the exchange of expertise and technical know-how, and advance artificial intelligence solutions.

The collaboration is aimed at bolstering Sharjah's standing in the realm of data centers and cutting-edge technologies.

The agreement details the responsibilities of each participating party, emphasizing teamwork to ensure compliance with legal and administrative guidelines, monitor partnership contracts, share knowledge on sustainability and infrastructure, conduct feasibility studies for new data centers, and provide operational support for upcoming projects.

The memorandum underscores the commitment of all three parties to forge a sustainable, long-term strategic partnership built on innovation and well-defined roles. This partnership aspires to enhance Sharjah's infrastructure, support its transition to a knowledge-based economy, attract premium investments in artificial intelligence, nurture local talent, and create a cohesive system aligned with global best practices to meet the emirate's development objectives.

The MoU was officially signed by Rashid Ali Al Ali, CEO of SCTA; Li Fang, CEO of DataCanvas International; and Jav Meer, Director of Strategic Planning and Relations at AI Caravan.

The signing ceremony also included the presence of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council.