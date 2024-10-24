HostAfrica, Africa's web hosting powerhouse, continues its strategic expansion with the acquisition of webmanager.ng, one of the fastest-growing web hosting providers in the Nigerian market. This move solidifies HostAfrica's fourth investment in the dynamic West African region. The region has potential, with a booming tech scene and surging internet adoption.

Webmanager.ng, a well-respected and NiRA-accredited company, brings a wealth of local knowledge. Founded in 2018 as Bazecity, the company rebranded to cater to web-hosting audiences. HostAfrica stands to gain its local expertise and regional reach.

"We're thrilled to do this deal with the HostAfrica family. It is an opportunity to contribute to their vision of driving growth in Africa." said Kizito Ibeh, CEO and founder of Webmanager.ng.

This acquisition aligns with HostAfrica's mission to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. With cutting-edge hosting solutions, businesses will compete in the fast-paced global economy.

"Growth and expansion have always been at the heart of our journey to empower users," said Michael Osterloh, CEO and co-founder of HostAfrica. "This acquisition milestone solidifies our leadership position in the West African market."

Nigeria is central to HostAfrica’s growth strategy. The country has huge potential with a projected 19.52% increase in web hosting industry revenue for 2024. The acquisition positions HostAfrica to meet the rising demand for web hosting. Driven by Nigeria's expanding e-commerce market and tech savvy population.

The partnership will boost innovation in Nigeria’s web hosting sector. It will give businesses access to cutting-edge hosting solutions from HostAfrica.

HostAfrica's consistent growth demonstrates its commitment to strengthening web hosting in Africa. Revitalizing Africa's hosting experience, one region at a time.

About HostAfrica

HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to provide digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa's digital landscape offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions including websites, e-commerce, and VPS services to more than 55,000 customers. The company's expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to establishing a robust presence across the continent.

Renowned for exceptional customer support, HostAfrica has earned a stellar 4.9 out of 5 rating on the reputable review platform HelloPeter. This commitment to high-quality support is crucial for customers new to the online business world. HostAfrica sets itself apart with personalised assistance and industry-leading response times, ensuring that all clients, regardless of their experience level, receive the support they need to succeed in their digital ventures.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).