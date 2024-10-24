RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Post, the UAE’s official postal services provider and postal arm of 7X, to ease business processes for both RAKEZ and Emirates Post clients by providing integrated solutions and value-added benefits.

The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Chief Development Officer Mohammed Al Dhuhoori and Emirates Post General Manager Ayoub Ahli.

Through this collaboration, RAKEZ clients will benefit from Emirates Post’s logistics services, including the newly launched service—Business In A Box—designed to simplify administrative burdens for businesses and provide a soon-to-launch rewards programme with over 280 UAE-based retailers. Similarly, Emirates Post’s customers will gain streamlined access to RAKEZ’s tailored business set-up solutions.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our collaboration with Emirates Post is a proactive step towards enhancing the service offerings at RAKEZ. By aligning our resources, we are simplifying business operations for both our clients and actively enriching their experience, ensuring they receive the best in both operational efficiency and logistical support right here in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Emirates Post General Manager Ayoub Ahli said, “We are pleased partner with RAKEZ, a step that underscores our dedication to delivering comprehensive services for our customers and strengthening collaborations with key strategic partners. This collaboration aligns with our aim to enhance the customer experience across our service centres and broaden our service offerings to better serve the needs of the community.

By anticipating and responding to the fast-changing requirements of customers, as well as the logistics and operational demands of businesses, we are committed to ensuring that our services evolve to keep pace with these advancements.”

The MoU between RAKEZ and Emirates Post reinforces the shared commitment of both entities to innovate and deliver solutions that streamline business operations and address customer needs. This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening local partnerships and offering integrated solutions that contribute to sustained business growth in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.