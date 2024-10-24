Muscat – The Secretariat General of the Tender Board has signed six framework contracts with Omani companies to supply desktop computers, laptops, and tablets to government agencies. This initiative aims to improve procurement efficiency and quickly meet government needs.

The contracts feature 228 options, supporting local content and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This follows a successful pilot for purchasing government vehicles using an electronic order management system.

Eng. Najat bint Ali al Siyabi emphasized the integration of electronic automation in the procurement process, while Moaz bin Ahmed al Hanaei, CEO of Ansar Technology, highlighted the contracts’ role in strengthening local competition and expanding into regional markets.

