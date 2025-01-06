KUWAIT-- Internet services in Kuwait are currently affected by a cut in global cables that link the country with international internet outlets, said the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Sunday.

In remarks to KUNA, CITRA stressed that it is following up with the affected company on repairing the cut cable to ensure that the service returns to normal as soon as possible.

It added that it is investigating with the company to ensure that the necessary measures are taken in the future, including relying on alternative cables to benefit from the available network to prevent the recurrence of such incidences.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).