KUWAIT CITY - Artificial intelligence-enabled road surveillance cameras have proven effective in curbing traffic violations and deterring reckless drivers.

The security source highlighted two key indicators of improved traffic discipline since the implementation of these smart cameras.

The first indicator is a 25% reduction in traffic violations recorded in December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, signaling the effectiveness of AI technology in addressing reckless behavior and achieving the Ministry of Interior's goal to end "street wars."

The second indicator is the cameras’ ability to accurately detect violations such as using a mobile phone while driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Within just 20 days, over 40,000 violations were recorded for these infractions alone.

The source emphasized that the growing confidence among road users in the system's accuracy has contributed to improved compliance with traffic laws.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

