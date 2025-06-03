United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB), listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it proposes to increase its issued share capital by an amount up to AED1,031,275,325 (one billion thirty-one million two hundred seventy-five thousand three hundred twenty-five dirhams) from AED2,062,550,649 (two billion sixty-two million five hundred fifty thousand six hundred forty-nine dirhams) up to AED3,093,825,974 (three billion ninety-three million eight hundred twenty-five thousand nine hundred seventy-four dirhams) by way of the Rights Issue offered to the existing shareholders of the Bank.

Further, United Arab Bank has published an invitation to its shareholders (the "Invitation") to subscribe for New Shares. Frequently asked questions relating to the Rights Issue will be made available on UAB’s website (http://www.uab.ae/) on or around today's date.

The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of AED1 per New Share (the "Issue Price"). The terms and launch of the Rights Issue were approved by the UAB’s General Assembly Meeting held on 6th March 2025, following the approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank held on 4th February 2025. The necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained for this transaction.

United Arab Bank intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue to strengthen its capital base and to support future growth of the business of United Arab Bank.

The holders of Rights, which includes shareholders of United Arab Bank and any persons who purchased Rights during the Rights Trading Period (the "Eligible Persons"), will be entitled to exercise their Rights to subscribe for New Shares at the Issue Price commencing on 4th July 2025 and ending on 17th July 2025.

The New Shares will be allocated to Eligible Persons on 24 July 2025. Refunds will be given to Eligible Persons, who did not receive the number of New Shares that they subscribed for, on or around 24th July 2025.

Commenting on the announcement, Shirish Bhide, CEO of United Arab Bank, said, "The Rights Issue represents a significant milestone in the Bank’s journey towards its next phase of growth. It is an important step in strengthening United Arab Bank’s capital position and reinforces our long-term commitment to sustainable growth. The additional capital will support the implementation of our growth strategy, enhance our financial resilience, and create long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to serve the UAE economy and contribute to its development agenda.”

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC has been appointed as Lead Manager and Bookrunner in respect of the Rights Issue and Al Tamimi & Co. have been appointed as Legal Adviser.