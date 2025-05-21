The 9th Africa Tech Summit London, taking place at the London Stock Exchange on June 6th 2025, aims to facilitate access to global capital for African tech ventures.

Supported by partners including Amazon Web Services, London Stock Exchange, Fincra, Flutterwave, Tola Mobile, Bank of America, the UK Department for Business and Trade, Payaza Africa, Wimbart, and TLP Advisor, the summit is set to welcome over 350 investors, founders, and industry leaders to discuss how African ventures can scale globally, navigate new economic realities, and unlock funding.

High level speakers from organizations playing a significant role in accelerating investment flows across Africa including; Helios Investment Partners, Cassava Technologies, Novastar Ventures, Deloitte, Goodwin, and Catalyst Fund, will share insights and unpack the latest on capital raising and IPOs, Generative AI, Global Payments, the Web3 Landscape, Digital Identity, Cross-Border Trade, the Africa Funding Resurgence, Future Trends, and more.

The African startup ecosystem has shown remarkable resilience and innovation despite a slowdown in funding since 2022. According to Africa: The Big Deal, last month alone, startups across the continent raised $343mn, marking the second-best April on record since 2022. On the other hand, startups raised $803mn between January and April 2025, a 43 per cent increase from $563mn raised in the same period last year.

Economic uncertainties have created a volatile economic environment in the region, negatively impacting investment flows. However, investor confidence is returning, with over 225 unique investors participating in deals so far this year. If the trend continues, total funding is projected to surpass the 2024 figures.

“This is a critical time for African ventures,” said Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit. “The funding taps may have slowed, but the appetite for scalable, impactful African solutions hasn’t gone anywhere. We aim to connect ventures with global investors and capital markets at the London Stock Exchange next month. In a complex, shifting economic landscape, we need bold conversations, real opportunities, and capital that moves.”

The Africa Tech Summit London investment showcase continues to provide a platform connecting leading African tech ventures and investors.

This year, 13 ventures offering solutions across SAAS, Fintech, Legal, Healthtech, HRTech, Blockchain, Payments, Climatetech, and Cybersecurity have been selected and they include:

Blockradar (Africa) offers a wallet-as-a-service product that provides fintechs with secure, scalable wallet infrastructure to power stablecoin transactions.

Blueroomcare LTD (Nigeria) is breaking barriers in mental health care by tackling stigma, improving access, and making therapy more affordable for Nigerians.

Build Africa (Nigeria) leverages AI to make it affordable for property builders and owners to construct homes across Africa.

CtrlFleet (South Africa) is a one-stop shop for the logistics and freight industry, offering a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Lawyered Up (South Africa) leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve the inefficiency of traditional legal processes, making legal support more accessible, efficient, and affordable for SMEs and startups.

MyItura (Nigeria) is solving the problem of fragmented, inaccessible, and unaffordable healthcare by providing individuals with a seamless way to consult doctors, access tests, order medication, and manage health records.

NotchHR (Nigeria) is an HR and people management software that simplifies and automates HR processes for businesses of all sizes.

NjiaPay Group (South Africa) is a payments-as-a-service provider that simplifies payment processes for online businesses across Africa.

Pika Insights (Nigeria) provides real-time market intelligence on informal commerce in emerging markets and informal retail sectors.

Rafiki (South Africa) combines custom-built software with embedded expert and talent services to help flexible teams collaborate, contract, and get paid instantly.

Smartfill Ltd (South Africa) is increasing food affordability and reducing plastic pollution by eliminating single-use plastic and unnecessary packaging through smart IoT-enabled dispensers.

straitPay (Pan African) is simplifying intra-African payments and boosting the flow of funds across African countries.

WALLX Africa (Nigeria) addresses B2B payment fraud issues such as payment diversions and unauthorised transactions using PayCodes.

To join the conversation at the ninth Africa Tech Summit London, register here

About Africa Tech Summit

Africa Tech Summit London connects tech leaders from the African ecosystem and international players under one roof, at the London Stock Exchange. Network and do business with tech corporates, investors, leading ventures, and industry stakeholders, driving business and investment forward. Following three consecutive sold-out years, the ninth edition will convene on June 6, 2025.