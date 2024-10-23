RIYADH — Saudi authorities have announced that the first mandatory phase of unified charging ports for mobile phones and electronic devices in the Saudi market will take effect on January 1, 2025, requiring the use of "USB Type-C."

This decision introduced by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) aims to enhance the user experience in Saudi Arabia, reduce additional costs for consumers, and provide high-quality charging and data transfer technology while improving the quality of tech products.

Additionally, it promotes environmental sustainability and contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by reducing electronic waste.

CST and SASO stated that the implementation of unified charging ports is expected to decrease the local consumption of charging ports for mobile phones and electronic devices by over 2.2 million units each year.

Furthermore, it is expected to save consumers in Saudi Arabia more than SR170 million annually, supporting the Kingdom's sustainability goals by reducing electronic waste by nearly 15 tons per year.

The first phase will cover mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, e-readers, portable video game consoles, headphones, earphones, portable speakers, amplified speakers, keyboards, computer mice, as well as portable navigation systems and wireless routers. The second phase will commence on April 1, 2026, and will include laptops.

Notably, CST and SASO had announced the phases of the unified charging ports for mobile phones and electronic devices in the Saudi market on August 6, 2023, requiring companies and suppliers to adopt "USB Type-C" as the standard charging port type in accordance with the relevant technical regulations and standard specifications.

