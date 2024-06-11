FUJAIRAH, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to H.H. the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), along with a team of researchers from the university, at his office in the Emiri Court.

The meeting was in line with the government initiative to ensure sustainable water management in Fujairah. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the emirate's commitment, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, to preserving water resources and aligning with the national strategy for efficient water usage.

During the meeting, the team of researchers presented their studies, including a Geographic Information System (GIS) database and a digital hydrogeological map. This collaborative project between UAEU, Fujairah Environment Authority, and Fujairah Research Centre aims to assess the groundwater situation, determine optimal usage, and study flood risks.

Commenting on the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the university's research efforts, particularly in groundwater management, emphasising the importance of collaboration between government and academia to translate research studies into practical solutions that drive progress across various sectors.

H.E. Nusseibeh expressed his appreciation for the Crown Prince's support in fostering cooperation between government and education sectors, a key driver of Fujairah's comprehensive development.

The meeting brought together Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah; Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Dr. Dalal Al Shamsi, Director of the National Water and Energy Centre, and Aseilah Al Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority.

