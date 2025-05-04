Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has been granted a World Trade Organization (WTO) Chair, with the College of Law’s Dr. Georgios Dimitropoulos, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Research, named as chairholder. Established to enhance knowledge and understanding of the international trading system through research, policy outreach, and teaching, the WTO Chairs Programme (WCP) supports academic institutions working to build expertise in trade-related areas.

The WTO’s selection of Dr. Dimitropoulos is a significant achievement for Qatar and HBKU, marking a milestone in the region’s contribution to global trade discussions. In particular, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, through its Geneva office, was instrumental in supporting the initiative. As WTO Chair, Dr. Dimitropoulos will lead programs and activities that bridge academic research and policymaking. The Chair will focus on issues that pertain to trade and investment in the digital economy with an emphasis on emerging economies and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Following the announcement of the WTO Chair, Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha, Acting Provost and Associate Provost for Teaching and Learning, HBKU, stated: “I would like to congratulate Dr. Georgios Dimitropoulos for being appointed WTO Chair. Focusing on issues that pertain to the digital economy, the Chair examines the evolving role of industrial and digital policies in achieving sustainable development, with a focus on bridging digital divides in the Global South, particularly in the Western Asia and MENA regions.”

“Dr. Dimitropoulos’ research will contribute to a deeper understanding of the interplay between global trade frameworks and digital development while fostering collaboration between emerging economies and LDCs,” added Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha. “His work aligns with HBKU's commitment to fostering impactful research and teaching, as well as supporting initiatives that address pressing global challenges.”

Remarking on the importance of the WTO Chair, Susan L Karamanian, Dean, College of Law, observed: “Qatar is one of the world’s leading trading hubs, linking Asia and Africa with Europe and beyond. Thus, it is fitting that one of the prestigious WTO Chairs be housed at a university in Qatar. It is further appropriate that Dr. Dimitropoulos is WTO chairholder, given his extensive research on contemporary trade issues, his broad network of researchers around the world, and his interdisciplinary approach that blends trade, international relations, and policy. We are grateful to the WTO, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the leadership of HBKU for their support and are especially proud of Professor Dimitropoulos.”

The Director of the State of Qatar to the WTO, Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, added: “I am proud to witness the recognition of Qatar’s commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation in the global trading system through this prestigious initiative. The selection of our proposal under the WTO Chairs Program underscores Qatar’s forward-looking vision in addressing critical challenges such as digital transformation, sustainability, and national security.

“By collaborating with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and leveraging support from the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, we are not only contributing to the global discourse on trade and development but also positioning Qatar as a leader in shaping the future of industrial policy in a digital age,” he added. “This initiative aligns with Qatar’s National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which places great emphasis on collaboration with international organizations and investing in human capital. It will not only enrich our academic institutions and policymakers but also play a pivotal role in preparing and empowering future generations of Qatari international lawyers and diplomats, equipping them with the expertise and tools to navigate the evolving complexities of the global trading environment.”

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as a WTO Chair,” said Dr. Dimitropoulos. “This is also an institutional milestone. HBKU and the College of Law have become a global hub for research in international economic and digital law. This recognition and support will allow us to further spearhead our work in these areas. I am grateful to everyone who is involved. The WTO and HBKU leadership, as well as Her Excellency Dr. Hend Al Muftah, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, and Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, the Director of the Office of the State of Qatar to the World Trade Organization. I look forward to working with the WTO, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Mission, and all fellow WTO chairholders.”

Dr. Dimitropoulos’ research focuses on redefining the boundaries of domestic and international law, with particular emphasis on economic sovereignty and the impact of digital technologies on traditional legal models.

