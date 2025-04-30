Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, a global leader in cloud enterprise software and Industrial AI applications, has announced the appointment of Rahul Misra as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Rahul will lead IFS’s growth strategy across key MEA markets, scale the company’s regional presence, strengthen strategic partnerships, and elevate the customer experience.

A visionary business and technology leader, Rahul brings more than 25 years of experience in driving transformation, fostering high-performance teams, and leading enterprise growth across the Middle East and Africa. He joins IFS after an 18-year career at Oracle, where he held several strategic leadership positions, most recently heading the Cloud Applications business across the Gulf and South Africa. Under his leadership, the business achieved consistent double-digit growth and drove significant industry and regional transformation.

Hannes Liebe, President for APJMEA at IFS, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rahul Misra to the IFS leadership team. The Middle East and Africa represents one of our most strategic growth regions globally, with nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading ambitious national transformation agendas and infrastructure development across Africa gaining rapid momentum. Our strengths in Enterprise Asset Management, Service Management, and Cloud ERP—underpinned by IFS.ai—are perfectly aligned with the needs of asset and service-intensive industries in these markets, including oil and gas, utilities, construction, engineering, and aerospace & defense. Rahul’s deep expertise, regional insight, and strong leadership make him the ideal choice to lead this exciting next chapter.”

Rahul Misra, SVP & Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, said:

“IFS is entering a defining phase of its journey—crossing €1 billion in ARR and experiencing exceptional momentum in the adoption of IFS.ai. The Middle East and Africa is a region full of promise, where visionary national programs like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the UAE’s innovation-led economic transformation, and the continent-wide infrastructure acceleration in Africa are creating powerful tailwinds for digital and industrial innovation. With IFS’s global leadership in Enterprise Asset and Service Management, and a modern, composable Cloud ERP platform, we are uniquely positioned to create lasting value for customers across the region. I’m excited to work with our customers and partners to deliver meaningful outcomes and set new benchmarks for success.”

Rahul succeeds Mehmood Khan, who after six successful years leading the MEA region, will transition into a broader executive role as Vice President, Install Base and Success for APJMEA. Under Mehmood’s leadership, IFS MEA experienced transformative growth and strengthened its reputation as a trusted digital transformation partner.

“We thank Mehmood for his outstanding contributions and leadership. His impact has been instrumental in shaping the region’s success, and we look forward to the value he will continue to deliver in his expanded role,” added Hannes Liebe.

About IFS

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for businesses that power, service, and protect our planet. Our solutions enable companies that manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and deliver service-focused operations to unlock the transformative potential of Industrial AI™—driving efficiency, productivity, and sustainable growth.

The AI-powered IFS Cloud platform is fully composable and built for adaptability, supporting the evolving needs of our customers across Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Field Service Management (FSM), and Supply Chain Management (SCM). With real-time data, analytics, and machine learning, IFS empowers businesses to succeed at their Moment of Service™.

Founded in 1983, IFS today operates in over 80 countries with more than 7,000 employees. Built on a foundation of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is the most recommended vendor in its category.