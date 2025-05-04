Paul Carroll appointed Chief Commercial Officer

Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, is proud to announce three C-suite leadership appointments to support a new era of growth.

Captain Ayman Alshammari as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Capt. Ayman, formerly VP of Flight Operations at Jazeera, brings over 33 years of aviation leadership, including roles at Kuwait’s DGCA and Kuwait Airways. A specialist in training, safety, and regulatory oversight, he holds an IATA Airlines Operations Diploma and certifications from Cranfield University. Since joining Jazeera in 2018, he has been key to advancing flight operations, crew training, and operational excellence.

Ginny Sethi as Chief People Officer (CPO) Ginny has been with Jazeera since 2018 and has played a critical role in transforming the company’s culture and aligning people strategies with business goals. With more than 24 years of global HR experience and credentials including FCIPD, PMP™, GPHR®, SPHRi™, and SHRM-SCP, Ginny’s leadership will continue to be instrumental in building an inclusive, high-performing workplace.

Paul Carroll as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) joins Jazeera Airways from the AirAsia Group, where he served as Group Chief Commercial Officer. He brings with him over 20 years of aviation expertise spanning revenue management, ancillary revenue, network planning, marketing, and regulatory affairs across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

Paul is poised to lead Jazeera’s expansion and drive commercial innovation, supporting plans to grow the fleet, network, and capacity. As CCO, he will also strengthen the airline’s digital and e-commerce presence while expanding ancillary offerings.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Jazeera family. As we chart a bold path forward, having top-tier talent on board is essential. Paul's deep expertise and innovative thinking will be key in driving our commercial strategy, supporting the expansion of our network, and helping us shape the future of customer experience through strong digital and direct channels. Having him in our leadership team marks a new era for Jazeera as we unlock further growth potential in the region."

Paul commented: "Joining Jazeera Airways at this transformative time is truly exciting. I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver on our ambitious roadmap, launch new routes, and strengthen customer experience and engagement through enhanced digital platforms, including a relaunch of our mobile app and website."

Barathan highlighted "We are also thrilled to see Capt. Ayman and Ginny appointed in these C-suite roles. Their vast expertise and leadership will be critical as we scale our operations to meet growing passenger demand. Capt. Ayman's commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence is unparalleled and Ginny's passion for people and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision of creating a dynamic and supportive culture that drives sustainable growth."

Ginny added: "I am honored to step into the role of Chief People Officer at Jazeera Airways. It has been a rewarding journey with an incredible team, and I am excited to continue building innovative, people centric solutions that empower our employees and strengthen our culture. Our people are at the heart of everything we do at Jazeera, and I am deeply committed to fostering a workplace where they feel valued, inspired, and equipped to thrive."

Capt. Ayman said "It's a privilege to take on this role at such a dynamic time for Jazeera. As we grow and expand into new markets, my priority will be to ensure operational excellence, uphold the highest standards of safety, and drive efficiencies across all areas. I look forward to working with our talented teams to support Jazeera’s ambitious vision and deliver an exceptional travel experience to our customers."

Barathan further emphasized, "These appointments reinforce our commitment to building the leadership needed for Jazeera Airways’ strategic transformation focused on enhanced passenger experience and customer service. With 26 new Airbus aircraft including 18 A320s and 8 A321s on order and growing passenger traffic we are scaling operations, entering new markets, and accelerating our commercial and e-commerce strategy. This growth brings increased complexity, making it crucial to strengthen our leadership team to navigate the expanding fleet and markets."

He added, "Aligned with the government’s focus on job creation, we also plan to generate almost 1,000 new roles at Jazeera and 5,000 indirect jobs in Kuwait over the next five years, supporting national employment goals while enhancing our operational capabilities and building technical capacity and skillsets in Kuwait."

Jazeera Airways currently serves more than 60 destinations and operates 24 aircraft across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and is positioning itself for significant expansion and digital transformation in the years ahead.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com