This role is subject to regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Howells joins from Roanoke International Brokers, MENA, where he held the role of SEO. Prior to that, Howells served in various roles at Besso Re, MENA, including managing director and SEO. Across these roles, Howells gained invaluable experience and a nuanced understanding of the Middle East Region, which will allow him to transition smoothly to his new role and effectively implement Price Forbes’ growth strategy in the region.

Tony Saada, who has been the SEO for Price Forbes Dubai since 2023 will become Chairman of Price Forbes Dubai.

Sarah Horler, Deputy CEO at Price Forbes said: “With considerable executive and board-level experience, David will be a tremendous asset to Price Forbes, working with our global business units to bring innovative solutions to our regional clients and leverage our global market position. He joins at an exciting time for growth, with the continued advancement of mandatory insurance initiatives across the region, and I am delighted to welcome him to Price Forbes.”

Horler added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Tony for his hard work and dedication during his tenure as SEO. He has been instrumental in the evolution of our business in the region, and we’re delighted he is staying with us in his new role as Chair.”

Howells commented: “Joining Price Forbes presents the opportunity to be part of a leading organisation with a dynamic growth strategy, a strong market presence and international reach. Its commitment to innovation and the development of technological capabilities is also impressive and it is a real privilege to be tasked with leading the business’s development in the Middle East region.”

About Price Forbes

With over 100 years of history, Price Forbes is the largest independent specialty broker in the London Market. It has c.2000 colleagues and over $7 million gross written premium under management. Price Forbes has a strong presence, deep relationships worldwide, and a steadfast commitment to investing in the best people, markets and technology. Together our expert teams in energy, casualty, property, aviation & space, marine, professional & financial lines, cargo, specie & fine art and construction create solutions designed to empower clients to achieve their strategic ambition. To find out more visit www.priceforbes.com

Price Forbes is part of The Ardonagh Group. one of the world’s largest independent insurance distribution platforms and a top 20 global broker. To find out more visit www.ardonagh.com